De 25 mooiste foto’s van New York City op Instagram

Instagram maakte bekend dat New York City de meest gefotografeerde stad van 2016 was. De geschiedenis van de stad, de architectuur, de vibe: New York is een stad waar je een keer geweest móet zijn én waar je fantastische foto’s kunt maken.

Timeless | #SonyAlpha

Een foto die is geplaatst door Humza Deas (@humzadeas) op

As many as possible in one day

Een foto die is geplaatst door (@opoline) op

Here we are. Shot with @mikebissel @_mmode_ @johnnyyonkers I took this shot last year when I was in New York using @johnnyyonkers set up we call it a chip switch ! Anyways make sure you check out my friends here that I have mentioned especially this guy @mikebissel my new friend thanks to Instagram. I offer one to one workshops or small groups – To help master your compositions & use of filters – for long exposure & water motion. I am sponsored by @leefilters ! Also available: hard to reach locations and full photo tours in the San Francisco Bay Area. Up to 10 people. You can see my website for pricing. Gettyphotography.com All my photos are cropped for Instagram. If you are interested in seeing the full-size image contact me. Also selling licensing and prints! Canon 5D Mark III Tripod Tvc34 really right stuff Ball head Bh 55 Lens Tamron 150 to 600 Shutter 1/60 Aperture f10 ISO640 White balance auto #beautifuldestinations #justgoshoot #awesomeearth #way2ill #streetdreamsmag #agameoftones #shoot2kill #artofvisuals #yngkillers #illgrammers #nationalgeographic #natgeotravel #vscogood #earthfocus #wonderful_places #instagood #awesomeearthpix #theglobewanderer #awesome_earthpix #earthofficial #awesomenature #main_vision #mainvision #heatercentral #liveauthentic #moodygrams #earthpix

Een foto die is geplaatst door Bruce Getty (@gettyphotography) op

It’s a beaut here in NYC today! Enjoy it!

Een foto die is geplaatst door Mike Gutkin NYC (@mc_gutty) op

The New York Stock Exchange Christmas Tree on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan, New York City. The 93rd annual tree lighting to celebrate the holiday season took place last Thursday, December 1st. Christmas tree shooting last night with @milan2ny, @mitzgami and @gigi.nyc Featured in @newyorkpulse, @getinsideamerica, @icapture_nyc, @fox5ny, @newyorkcool_, @fox26houston, @isleofnewyork, @metropolis_newyork, @ilove_newyo and @bestcitybreaks. Please consider following these amazing photo hubs and tagging your best appropriate shots. #new_york_photoshoots #icapture_nyc #nyctips #newyork_world #TheNYCNotebook #travellingthroughtheworld #artofvisuals #nationaldestinations #TheImaged #ExploringNY #gotourism #seeyourcity #timeoutnewyork #positiv_newyork #gramoftheday #welovethiscity #nyc_uncut #NYCtones #amazingdestination #gotd_1373 #awesomdreamplaces #narcitynewyork #nybucketlist #total_newyork #newyork_originals #5star_christmas #traveltoearth #topamericanphoto

Een foto die is geplaatst door Noel Y. C. (@nyclovesnyc) op

@topnewyorkresto TOP New York by @theinkedshooter #topnewyorkphoto Look at the featured gallery to share the #communityfirst

Een foto die is geplaatst door New York (@topnewyorkphoto) op

It felt a lot like Christmas

Een foto die is geplaatst door Diogo Paulo (@diografic) op

Falling all over. . I’ve partnered with @artofvisuals on a set of Lightroom Presets. Click on the link in my bio!

Een foto die is geplaatst door New York City (@212sid) op

Minimal.

Een foto die is geplaatst door Tom Durante (@tomdurante) op

TOP New York by @onthere • #topnewyorkphoto Look at the featured gallery to share the #communityfirst

Een foto die is geplaatst door New York (@topnewyorkphoto) op

Caption this for me… // #newyorkcity // #FMPLeiica

Een foto die is geplaatst door Snapchat: Fliickman (@fliickman) op

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.” -Lauren DeStefano. Fall back to Nov. 27, view of southern Central Park’s autumn colors in Manhattan, New York City (from Mandarin Oriental) #NikonFallNY #colors_of_day #main_vision #artofvisuals #igworldglobal #igs_america #worldbestgram #nationaldestinations #icapture_nyc #newyork_world #TheNYCNotebook #travellingthroughtheworld #seeyourcity #timeoutnewyork #welovethiscity #udog_peopleandplaces #rsa_streetview #hubs_united #wonderful_places #ig_worldclub #picture_to_keep #just_features #awesomedreamplaces #earthlandscape #traveltoearth #discovery.places #awesomedreamplaces #_earthseasons_

Een foto die is geplaatst door Noel Y. C.(@nyclovesnyc) op

De auteur Marloes De Hooge is editor in chief van DutchCowboy.nl en Travelvalley,nl.

