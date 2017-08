Waarom staat in een weinig bekende Duitse stad een toren die 246 meter hoog is?

Inside-Views: Our 246-meter test tower in Rottweil will test and certify innovations in elevator technology and thereby contribute to dramatically reducing the development time required for future skyscrapers and those currently under construction all over the world. ⠀ #thyssenkrupp #engineering #technology #innovation #futureofproduction #elevator #testtower #rottweil

