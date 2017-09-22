Nergens lange wachtrijen voor lancering iPhone 8

Express [NL]

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP

Is de iPhone-hype voorbij? Vandaag werden over heel de wereld de iPhone 8 en 8 Plus gelanceerd, maar dat zorgt nergens voor lange wachtrijen. Benieuwd of de lancering van de iPhone X begin november wel voor een hype zorgt.

 

“Er staan meer verkopers te wachten dan er klanten zijn”, is een van de ludieke reacties op een filmpje van de Apple Store in de Londense Regent Street. En dat is niet eens overdreven. De iPhone 8 en 8 Plus zorgen duidelijk niet voor de hype die we gewoon zijn. Ook in andere landen is hetzelfde beeld te zien.Dat heeft waarschijnlijk te maken met de iPhone X. Dat toptoestel, om de tiende verjaardag van de iPhone te vieren, wordt gelanceerd op 3 november. Al zal de voorraad volgens de laatste berichten in het begin wel heel beperkt zijn. De iPhone X heeft, in tegenstelling tot de 8 en 8 Plus, wel heel wat nieuwigheden. Daarvoor moet je wel minimum 1.159 euro neertellen.

In Los Angeles stonden 12 mensen te wachten

 

Bij sommige winkels in de VS stond zelfs niemand

 

Alleen in Azië (hier: Singapore) lijkt iPhone wel nog populair

Al was ook hier duidelijk meer volk verwacht

