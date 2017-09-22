Nergens lange wachtrijen voor lancering iPhone 8

Is de iPhone-hype voorbij? Vandaag werden over heel de wereld de iPhone 8 en 8 Plus gelanceerd, maar dat zorgt nergens voor lange wachtrijen. Benieuwd of de lancering van de iPhone X begin november wel voor een hype zorgt.
The doors open on Regent Street and the first customers head in #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/xq7sntGBsv
— Martyn Landi (@MartynLandi) September 22, 2017
In Los Angeles stonden 12 mensen te wachten
iPhone 8 on sale today, gets ho-hum reception. Line outside one Apple store this morning- 12 people. Another has queue set up- 0 waiting. pic.twitter.com/ICNv5sgJOE
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 22, 2017
Bij sommige winkels in de VS stond zelfs niemand
This is odd. In 10 years of covering iPhone launches, I've never seen a release day with not a single person in line at an Apple store. pic.twitter.com/lEM4ZYZPAW
— Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) September 22, 2017
Alleen in Azië (hier: Singapore) lijkt iPhone wel nog populair
Less than 10 minutes to go now for the #iPhone8launch at Singapore's Apple Store https://t.co/rxaWZMA1kf pic.twitter.com/lYvEC2zu5n
— Tang See Kit (@SeeKitCNA) September 21, 2017